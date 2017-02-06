2017 Mahindra XUV500 Sportz launched at Rs 16.5 lakh

Available in the top W10 trim, the Sportz edition adds in unique exterior detailing to lend the SUV a sportier look.

Mahindra has re-introduced the special-edition XUV500 Sportz based on the top W10 trim. Priced at Rs 16.6 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the manual and automatic versions respectively, the Sportz edition gets added exterior styling bits such as contrast-coloured panels and body graphics. The special edition was previously available on the pre-facelift model as well.

The special-edition XUV500 features red contrast colour inserts around the fog lamps, contrast-coloured door handles and roof rails. It also gets body graphics on the bonnet, wing mirrors and lower door panels, and Sportz badging. Other cosmetic changes include new alloy wheels and red brake calipers. There are no details about the changes to the cabin, apart from the addition of a stylised badge on the dashboard and the key.

In terms of equipment, the Sportz carries over features from the top W10 trim such as the reverse parking camera, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, auto climate control, cruise control, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers, to name a few.

Mechanically, the XUV500 Sportz carries forward using the same 140hp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. There was no mention about all-wheel drive, but with prices only about Rs 10,000 more than the two-wheel-drive variants, the system could be given a miss.

Mahindra seems keen to push sales of the XUV500 with the new special-edition model which now faces competition from Tata’s new premium product, the Hexa.

