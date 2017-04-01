2017 Lexus LX450d: All you need to know

The LX450d is available in one fully loaded variant and with a 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel engine only; no official prices revealed.

After years of being privately imported by owners, Lexus has finally launched in India with a three-model line-up – the ES300h sedan, the RX450h and the range-topping LX450d. Interestingly, the line-up for India predominantly consists of hybrids, with the ES300h – essentially a long-wheelbase sibling of the Camry – and the RX450h – Lexus’ only model to lack a Toyota sibling in India – both using petrol-electric powertrains.

However, crowning the range is Lexus’ own take on the legendary Land Cruiser, the LX SUV and it’s the only vehicle from the automaker not to be imported as a hybrid. With prices over Rs 2 crore, the LX450d costs about a crore more than the Land Cruiser LC 200 but gets additional luxuries over and above the Land Cruiser’s terrain conquering ability.

Engine

The LX is currently available as a diesel-only and uses the same 269hp, 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel motor as the Land Cruiser LC200 which is on sale. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and has an ARAI rating of 9.6 kpl. Lexus claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 8.6 seconds for its three-tonne behemoth.

Equipment

With its image as Lexus’ flagship luxury SUV, the LX offers a range of tech and equipment. The list includes features such as four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, adaptive suspension with ride height control, power-adjust front seats, rear seat entertainment system with displays, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and LED headlamps with auto levelling and high beam assist. The car also gets a host of safety systems, including 10 airbags and traction control. Unlike the international models, the car headed to India isn’t offered with radar-based safety systems.

The LX450d is additionally available as a five-seater, with a seven-seat petrol LX570 expected at a later stage.

Expected Price and rivals

While Lexus hasn’t officially revealed the price for its range-topping SUV, our sources say that the car will be priced at Rs 2.3 crore (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The LX is essentially a rival to the likes of the Mercedes GLS and Audi Q7, though at the current pricing places the SUV more in line with the Range Rover.

