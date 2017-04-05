2017 Jeep Compass likely to get two engine options

The India-spec Jeep Compass will be unveiled on April 12, 2017. We tell you what to expect

Jeep likely to offer the Compass with a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.4 turbo petrol motors.

Jeep may not have had a flying start in India, given the lofty prices for its Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler. However, the SUV-maker has an ace up its sleeve in its upcoming model – the recently revealed Compass – which it plans on assembling here at parent company Fiat’s Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Jeep has already unveiled the Compass in various left-hand drive markets globally. The carmaker will showcase the first right-hand drive Compass on April 12, 2017 in India. The Compass is touted as a scaled-down version of the Grand Cherokee and with which it shares its styling cues, like the squared-off wheel-arches, the seven-slat grille, the projector headlamps with LED treatment, high ground clearance and big alloy wheels (up to 18-inch). For reference, it’s a size bigger than the Hyundai Creta.

Jeep Compass engines

Internationally, the Compass is being offered with a long list of engine and gearbox combinations; Jeep claims a total of 17 powertrain options for the car. However, for India, the model is expected to pack in a Fiat-sourced 172hp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel that’s likely to be localised for our market. The engine is likely to be married to a nine-speed automatic gearbox which will send power to the front wheels on base variants. However, higher variants will get a four-wheel drive.

For the petrol Compass, it will be a 1.4-litre Multiair engine that puts out 140hp. The engine uses a turbocharger and has electro-hydraulic solenoids between the camshaft and the valve to achieve precise variable timing. This helps the engine to claim more power and efficiency than a regular variable valve timing engine. True to Jeep's off-roading credentials, the 4x4 system will have a low ratio and a traction management system for various terrains like sand, mud, rocks, etc.

Jeep Compass equipment and features

The Compass is expected to come equipped with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen for its U-Connect infotainment system, and as many as seven airbags. This being a Jeep, enthusiasts will be keen on the four-wheel-drive versions which are likely to get a low-range gearbox and a locking differential to enable the car to get out of sticky situations. For hardcore off-roaders, there’s also a Trailhawk variant that’s jacked up by 20mm, gets off-road tyres, extra body cladding, and underbody protection. However, it remains to be seen whether the Jeep Compass Trailhawk would make it to our shores.

Jeep Compass price and rivals

With prices likely to hover around the Rs 20-lakh mark, the Compass could really win some serious fan following. Rivals will include SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, the Ford Endeavour, the Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan though the Compass’ off-road credentials could give it a very different flavour.

Jeep Compass photos

