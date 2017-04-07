2017 Jeep Compass for India revealed

India-spec Compass expected to carry 2.0-litre Multijet diesel and 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engines; to be locally assembled.

Share Tweet 17,183 views

Jeep is set to showcase the India-spec Compass SUV to the media on April 12, 2017. The manufacturer has released a video of the SUV on its website. The Compass will be Jeep’s first locally assembled model with production planned at Fiat’s Ranjangaon facility.

For India, the carmaker is expected to have an extensive line-up of models which will include a petrol, a diesel, an automatic and a 4x4 drivetrain in the hopes of making an immediate impact in the segment.

Although the company is tight-lipped about engine details, we believe the diesel will be a Multijet 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that should put out 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The automatic gearbox, a nine-speed unit, is likely to be paired with this engine. For the petrol Compass, it will be a 1.4-litre Multiair engine that puts out 140hp. The engine uses a turbocharger and has electro-hydraulic solenoids between the camshaft and the valve to achieve precise variable timing. This helps the engine claim more power and efficiency than a regular variable valve timing engine. True to Jeep's off-roading credentials, the 4x4 system will have a low ratio and a traction management system for various terrains like sand, mud, rocks, etc.

In terms of exterior styling, there is expected to be little that'll set the India-spec SUV apart from the international model. The interior, however, could get a few changes such as dual-tone upholstery and plenty of metal-finished trim to meet the preferences of Indian customers. Higher variants for India are likely to offer leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and locking differentials to give it true off-road credentials.

The Compass will compete with models like the Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V, but its 4x4 option is what will set it apart. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 18 to 25 lakh.

Also read

Jeep Compass: 5 things to know

Jeep Compass image gallery

Share Tweet 17,183 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus