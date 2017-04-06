2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift launch this month

Refreshed Xcent to get new rear styling with minor tweaks to its nose; pre-facelift car to sell as fleet-only.

The updated Hyundai Xcent compact sedan will see a market launch in a few days. The Korean carmaker was seen testing the upcoming refreshed Xcent a few months ago.

The updated Xcent will receive styling tweaks similar to those seen on the already-on-sale Grand i10 facelift, and some mechanical updates as well. In terms of styling, the front is expected to mirror its hatchback sibling with a wider grille and a restyled bumper. Spy images have confirmed what we had reported earlier: the Xcent facelift does get a heavily updated rear.

As per the images, the car now gets larger two-piece tail-lamps extending from the rear fenders onto the boot lid. Hyundai is also expected to revise the rear bumper, fender and the boot lid, though the camouflage seen in the images covered any sheet metal changes. The cabin will be similar to that of the Grand i10, with the addition of equipment, including a touchscreen infotainment system on higher variants.

The 2017 Xcent will carry forward the current 1.2-litre petrol motor, while the existing 71hp, 1.1-litre three-cylinder diesel engine is expected to be replaced by a more powerful 75hp, 1.2-litre unit from the updated Grand i10.

Hyundai plans to keep the updated Xcent at the premium end of the segment. The carmaker is likely to continue selling the pre-facelift model alongside, but only for the fleet and taxi operators. The Xcent’s current rival in the fleet market, the Swift Dzire, is also going for a full-model change soon. Read more about it here.

