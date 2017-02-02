2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift begins testing

The Xcent facelift gets a heavily revised rear and an updated cabin; to get option of a 75hp 1.2 diesel engine.

2
photos
2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift begins testing
By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 2, 2017

Hyundai has started testing the upcoming Xcent facelift ahead of the model’s expected launch in the coming months. The sedan that was seen camouflaged is expected to receive styling updates similar to those seen on the upcoming Grand i10 facelift, and mechanical updates as well.

In terms of styling, the front is expected to mirror its hatchback sibling with a wider grille and restyled bumper. Spy pictures of the car have confirmed what we had reported earlier: the Xcent facelift does get a heavily updated rear.

As per the images, the car now gets larger two-piece tail-lamps extending from the rear fenders onto the boot-lid. Apart from the tail-lamps, Hyundai is also expected to revise the rear bumper, fender and boot lid though the camouflage covered any sheet metal changes.

The cabin will be similar to that of the Grand i10, with the addition of equipment including a touchscreen infotainment system on higher variants.

The 2017 Xcent will carry forward the current 1.2-litre petrol motor, while the existing 71hp 1.1-litre three-cylinder diesel engine is expected to be replaced by a more powerful 75hp 1.2-litre unit that'll make its debut in the updated Grand i10.

The refreshed Xcent will take on the likes of the hot-selling Maruti Dzire which is set to be replaced by an all-new model this year. The compact sedan will also face competition from upcoming models such as the Tata Kite 5 and the Chevrolet Beat Essentia.

