2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift vs rivals: Specifications comparison

We take a look at the specs of the updated Grand i10 and its rivals.

Four years is a long time in the highly competitive world of the hatchbacks, and so, finally Hyundai has treated its popular Grand i10 to mechanical and feature updates to help it compete with rivals like Maruti Swift, Ford Figo, Tata Bolt and the newly launched Maruti Ignis. The updates give the Grand i10 an even longer feature list, a larger and more powerful diesel motor which also promises better fuel efficiency. To see how the new Grand i10 stacks up against its rivals we compare them, spec-to-spec.

Under the hood

The main highlight of the new Grand i10 is the diesel motor which gets a capacity increase of 66cc and now makes 75hp and 190Nm of torque, up by 4hp and 30Nm. The Maruti Ignis has a slight capacity advantage over the Grand i10, with the Fiat-sourced Multijet diesel engine. Power and torque figures are similar though at 75hp and 190Nm. Using the same engine, the Swift, too makes the same power and torque as the Ignis – 75hp and 190Nm – but fuel efficiency is lower at 25.2kpl. Like the Marutis, the Tata Bolt too uses the same Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet diesel motor and delivers an identical output. The Ford, however, is a complete contrast to the others. It has the biggest diesel motor at 1.5 litre, capable of making 100hp and 215Nm – the highest in the segment. It’s no surprise that it is the fastest to 100kph at 10.5sec, followed by the Ignis and Swift at 12.6 and 13.6sec respectively. The updated Grand i10, however, despite the capacity and power upgrade, finishes fourth at 15.1sec, while the Tata Bolt comes in last with 16.58sec.

Diesel Engines Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Swift Ford Figo Maruti Ignis Tata Bolt Capacity (cc) 1186cc 1248cc 1498cc 1248cc 1248cc Power 75hp at 4000rpm 75hp at 4000rpm 100hp at 3750rpm 75hp at 4000rpm 75hp at 4000rpm Torque 190Nm at 1750-2250rpm 190Nm at 2000rpm 215Nm at 1750-3000rpm 190Nm at 2000rpm 190Nm at 1750-3000rpm Mileage (claimed) 24.95kpl 25.2kpl 25.83kpl 26.8kpl 22.95kpl

The Grand i10 now with the help of a new alternator management system gets a higher ARAI-tested fuel-economy figure of 24.95kpl. But it's the Ignis, with its relatively lighter kerb weight, that boasts a highest claimed fuel economy figure of 26.8kpl. Despite being the most powerful, the Figo finishes a close second to the Ignis with a claimed figure of 25.83kpl. The Swift, on the other hand, comes third with a claimed figure of 25.2kpl and the Tata Bolt comes in last after the Grand i10 with a claimed figure of 22.95kpl.

