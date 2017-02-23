2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift vs rivals: Specifications comparison

We take a look at the specs of the updated Grand i10 and its rivals.

1
photo
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift vs rivals: Specifications comparison
By Selvin Jose on Feb 23, 2017

Four years is a long time in the highly competitive world of the hatchbacks, and so, finally Hyundai has treated its popular Grand i10 to mechanical and feature updates to help it compete with rivals like Maruti Swift, Ford Figo, Tata Bolt and the newly launched Maruti Ignis. The updates give the Grand i10 an even longer feature list, a larger and more powerful diesel motor which also promises better fuel efficiency. To see how the new Grand i10 stacks up against its rivals we compare them, spec-to-spec.

Under the hood

The main highlight of the new Grand i10 is the diesel motor which gets a capacity increase of 66cc and now makes 75hp and 190Nm of torque, up by 4hp and 30Nm. The Maruti Ignis has a slight capacity advantage over the Grand i10, with the Fiat-sourced Multijet diesel engine. Power and torque figures are similar though at 75hp and 190Nm. Using the same engine, the Swift, too makes the same power and torque as the Ignis – 75hp and 190Nm – but fuel efficiency is lower at 25.2kpl. Like the Marutis, the Tata Bolt too uses the same Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet diesel motor and delivers an identical output. The Ford, however, is a complete contrast to the others. It has the biggest diesel motor at 1.5 litre, capable of making 100hp and 215Nm – the highest in the segment. It’s no surprise that it is the fastest to 100kph at 10.5sec, followed by the Ignis and Swift at 12.6 and 13.6sec respectively. The updated Grand i10, however, despite the capacity and power upgrade, finishes fourth at 15.1sec, while the Tata Bolt comes in last with 16.58sec.

Diesel Engines
Hyundai Grand i10Maruti SwiftFord FigoMaruti IgnisTata Bolt
Capacity (cc)1186cc1248cc1498cc1248cc1248cc
Power75hp at 4000rpm75hp at 4000rpm100hp at 3750rpm75hp at 4000rpm75hp at 4000rpm
Torque190Nm at 1750-2250rpm190Nm at 2000rpm215Nm at 1750-3000rpm190Nm at 2000rpm190Nm at 1750-3000rpm
Mileage (claimed)24.95kpl25.2kpl25.83kpl26.8kpl22.95kpl

The Grand i10 now with the help of a new alternator management system gets a higher ARAI-tested fuel-economy figure of 24.95kpl. But it's the Ignis, with its relatively lighter kerb weight, that boasts a highest claimed fuel economy figure of 26.8kpl. Despite being the most powerful, the Figo finishes a close second to the Ignis with a claimed figure of 25.83kpl. The Swift, on the other hand, comes third with a claimed figure of 25.2kpl and the Tata Bolt comes in last after the Grand i10 with a claimed figure of 22.95kpl.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  2017 hyundai grand i10, grand i10 vs rivals specification comparison, specification comparison, grand i10 specifications
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift vs rivals: Specifications comparison
We take a look at the specs of the updated Grand i10 and its rivals.
20 minutes ago   1 picture
Aston Martin AM-RB 001 engine details revealed
The hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Geneva debut for Toyota’s i-TRIL electric concept
The EV concept will showcase Toyota’s vision for urban mobility in...
4 hours ago   1 picture
New 764hp Pagani Huayra Roadster revealed
The drop-top hypercar is 80kg lighter than its coupé sibling; only 100...
17 hours ago   4 pictures
Maruti SHVS line-up crosses one lakh sales milestone
Maruti achieves the sales milestone 18 months after launching its first...
19 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  20%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2311

Vote now
View previous Polls »