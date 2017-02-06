2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift launched at Rs 4.58 lakh

Updated Grand i10 gets revised styling, more equipment and a new 75hp 1.2-litre diesel engine which delivers 24.95kpl.

1
photo
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift launched at Rs 4.58 lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 6, 2017

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10, with prices starting at Rs 4.58 lakh and going up to Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted hatchback receives styling changes in line with its European sibling, along with getting more equipment and a new diesel engine.

The new pricing makes the base Grand i10 more affordable than its predecessor though the top variant sees a hike in pricing. As with its other models, the new pricing is aggressive with the model line on the whole more affordable than its direct rival, the Maruti Swift – Rs 4.81 to 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing also places the facelifted Grand i10 in the crosshairs of the all-new Maruti Ignis which is priced between Rs 4.59 and 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The facelift sees a revision to the variant line-up, with the Asta(O) trim replaced by the Asta trim as the new top variant. New to the line-up is a Sportz(O) trim positioned just below the top Asta trim.

In terms of equipment, the car gets a new 7.0-inch touchscreen AVN system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity on top variants. Also, a 5.0-inch touchscreen has been added to all the trims from mid-level Sportz onwards. The higher variants also get equipment such as reverse parking camera and sensors, automatic climate control, LED daytime running lamps and new-design 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The biggest change to the line-up is the introduction of a new diesel engine. The old 71hp 1.1-litre diesel makes way for a new 1.2-litre powerplant that develops a meatier 75hp and 171Nm of torque. The 83hp 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor is carried forward but is now tuned for better efficiency. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, with the petrol getting the option of an automatic gearbox. Hyundai claims a fuel economy of 19.77kpl for the petrol manual and 17.49kpl for the petrol automatic while the diesel gets a rating of 24.95kpl.

Hyundai is also readying some mid-cycle facelifts for the Xcent compact sedan – which is also expected to make use of the new 1.2-litre diesel engine – and the Eon hatchback.

Variant wise prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift are as follows (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2017 Grand i10 facelift Petrol
Era – Rs 4,58,400
Magna – Rs 5,22,990
Magna AT – Rs 5,98,990
Sports – Rs 5,65,990
Sports (O) – Rs 5,96,295
Sports (O) AT – Rs 6,82,790
Asta – Rs 6,39,890

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift Diesel
Era – Rs 5,68,400
Magna – Rs 6,15,990
Sports – Rs 6,58,989
Sports (O) – Rs 6,89,791
Asta – Rs 7,32,890

Take a closer look at the India-spec Hyundai Grand i10 facelift in our image gallery.

