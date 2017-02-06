2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift launched at Rs 4.58 lakh

Updated Grand i10 gets revised styling, more equipment and a new 75hp 1.2-litre diesel engine which delivers 24.95kpl.

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10, with prices starting at Rs 4.58 lakh and going up to Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted hatchback receives styling changes in line with its European sibling, along with getting more equipment and a new diesel engine.

The new pricing makes the base Grand i10 more affordable than its predecessor though the top variant sees a hike in pricing. As with its other models, the new pricing is aggressive with the model line on the whole more affordable than its direct rival, the Maruti Swift – Rs 4.81 to 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing also places the facelifted Grand i10 in the crosshairs of the all-new Maruti Ignis which is priced between Rs 4.59 and 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The facelift sees a revision to the variant line-up, with the Asta(O) trim replaced by the Asta trim as the new top variant. New to the line-up is a Sportz(O) trim positioned just below the top Asta trim.

In terms of equipment, the car gets a new 7.0-inch touchscreen AVN system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity on top variants. Also, a 5.0-inch touchscreen has been added to all the trims from mid-level Sportz onwards. The higher variants also get equipment such as reverse parking camera and sensors, automatic climate control, LED daytime running lamps and new-design 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The biggest change to the line-up is the introduction of a new diesel engine. The old 71hp 1.1-litre diesel makes way for a new 1.2-litre powerplant that develops a meatier 75hp and 171Nm of torque. The 83hp 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor is carried forward but is now tuned for better efficiency. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, with the petrol getting the option of an automatic gearbox. Hyundai claims a fuel economy of 19.77kpl for the petrol manual and 17.49kpl for the petrol automatic while the diesel gets a rating of 24.95kpl.

Hyundai is also readying some mid-cycle facelifts for the Xcent compact sedan – which is also expected to make use of the new 1.2-litre diesel engine – and the Eon hatchback.

Variant wise prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift are as follows (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2017 Grand i10 facelift Petrol

Era – Rs 4,58,400

Magna – Rs 5,22,990

Magna AT – Rs 5,98,990

Sports – Rs 5,65,990

Sports (O) – Rs 5,96,295

Sports (O) AT – Rs 6,82,790

Asta – Rs 6,39,890

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift Diesel

Era – Rs 5,68,400

Magna – Rs 6,15,990

Sports – Rs 6,58,989

Sports (O) – Rs 6,89,791

Asta – Rs 7,32,890

Take a closer look at the India-spec Hyundai Grand i10 facelift in our image gallery.

