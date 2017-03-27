2017 Honda Dio launched at Rs 49,132

The Honda Dio is BS-IV compliant; gets light redesign, new graphics and some features.

Honda has launched the 2017 Honda Dio, replete with cosmetic changes, new features and equipment, and BS-IV compliance. Cosmetic changes include a lightly-redesigned front panel, new graphics, new dual-tone colour options and a redesigned instrument cluster.

On the equipment front, the Dio now gets an LED position light on the crown, a mobile charging port in the underseat storage bin, the Automatic Headlamp On feature, tubeless tyres, Honda’s patented Combi Braking System with Equalizer and a wider seat.

The Dio continues to be powered by 109.19cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8hp at 7000rpm and 8.91Nm at 5500rpm, and is mated to a V-Matic CVT gearbox. It is now also BS-IV compliant.

The 2017 Honda Dio has been priced at Rs 49,132 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

