2017 Honda Dio launched at Rs 49,132

The Honda Dio is BS-IV compliant; gets light redesign, new graphics and some features.

1
photo
2017 Honda Dio launched at Rs 49,132
By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 27, 2017

Honda has launched the 2017 Honda Dio, replete with cosmetic changes, new features and equipment, and BS-IV compliance. Cosmetic changes include a lightly-redesigned front panel, new graphics, new dual-tone colour options and a redesigned instrument cluster.

On the equipment front, the Dio now gets an LED position light on the crown, a mobile charging port in the underseat storage bin, the Automatic Headlamp On feature, tubeless tyres, Honda’s patented Combi Braking System with Equalizer and a wider seat.

The Dio continues to be powered by 109.19cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8hp at 7000rpm and 8.91Nm at 5500rpm, and is mated to a V-Matic CVT gearbox. It is now also BS-IV compliant.

The 2017 Honda Dio has been priced at Rs 49,132 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

