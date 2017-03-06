2017 Honda Civic Type R leaked ahead of Geneva debut

Latest Type R expected to get a bump up in power over its predecessor; styling remains similar to the concept showcased last year.

2
photos
2017 Honda Civic Type R leaked ahead of Geneva debut
Mar 6, 2017

Images of the Honda Civic Type R have leaked online, ahead of the hot hatch's reveal at the Geneva motor show.

Made at Honda's plant in Swindon, UK, these images show that the production model is near-identical to the Type R concept shown at Paris motor show last September.

The Type R is expected to get more power than the current 310hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and keep its front-wheel-drive setup, despite plenty of rivals opting for four-wheel drive.

Honda has always gone for the Nürburgring lap record with its Type R, so an attempt is also expected with this upcoming model. The car will have to be faster than the current fastest front-driven Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S, which took the title from the Type R last year.

The development of the new Type R has also run parallel to that of the new Civic, compared to the outgoing Type R which had to be heavily re-engineered from the standard hatchback. As a result it can utilise the new Civic’s multi-link rear axle. The outgoing model had to be converted from the Civic’s standard twist-beam to a new multi-link, eating-up engineering time and resources.

Talking to our sister publication, Autocar UK, about the Type R concept at the Paris motor show, the car’s chief designer Daisuke Tsutamori had said, "We have a lot more downforce from the design and aero package."

Honda also confirmed at the time that the new Type R will have a slight price increase over the existing model on sale internationally.

Honda is considering the launch of the new Honda Civic in India towards the end of this year. However, we are only expected to get the standard sedan, with the Type R only developed in the model’s hatchback body style.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda civic type r, civic type r, honda civic
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Chevrolet Enjoy gets zero stars, Ford Aspire three in Global NCAP tests
Crash tests of Indian cars for 2017 highlight importance of having airbags...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
2017 Honda Civic Type R leaked ahead of Geneva debut
Latest Type R expected to get a bump up in power over its predecessor;...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
2017 Yamaha R1 and R1M shown in Japan
Yamaha’s litre-class R1 features new colour options for 2017; R1M...
2 hours ago   2 pictures
2017 Tata Tiago AMT launched at Rs 5.39 lakh
Tiago AMT comes with Sport mode and creep function; available only on the...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
Clean sweep for Colemans at Nexa P1 Powerboat C’ship
Sam and Daisy Coleman of Baleno RS Boosterjet won all three races. Their...
4 hours ago   4 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  64%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  3%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  21%
TOTAL VOTES: 899

Vote now
View previous Polls »