2017 Honda Civic Type R leaked ahead of Geneva debut

Latest Type R expected to get a bump up in power over its predecessor; styling remains similar to the concept showcased last year.

Images of the Honda Civic Type R have leaked online, ahead of the hot hatch's reveal at the Geneva motor show.

Made at Honda's plant in Swindon, UK, these images show that the production model is near-identical to the Type R concept shown at Paris motor show last September.

The Type R is expected to get more power than the current 310hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and keep its front-wheel-drive setup, despite plenty of rivals opting for four-wheel drive.

Honda has always gone for the Nürburgring lap record with its Type R, so an attempt is also expected with this upcoming model. The car will have to be faster than the current fastest front-driven Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S, which took the title from the Type R last year.

The development of the new Type R has also run parallel to that of the new Civic, compared to the outgoing Type R which had to be heavily re-engineered from the standard hatchback. As a result it can utilise the new Civic’s multi-link rear axle. The outgoing model had to be converted from the Civic’s standard twist-beam to a new multi-link, eating-up engineering time and resources.

Talking to our sister publication, Autocar UK, about the Type R concept at the Paris motor show, the car’s chief designer Daisuke Tsutamori had said, "We have a lot more downforce from the design and aero package."

Honda also confirmed at the time that the new Type R will have a slight price increase over the existing model on sale internationally.

Honda is considering the launch of the new Honda Civic in India towards the end of this year. However, we are only expected to get the standard sedan, with the Type R only developed in the model’s hatchback body style.

