2017 Honda City facelift price, variants explained

Facelifted Honda City is available in five trim levels; engines carry forward unchanged.

Honda has launched the updated Honda City, with prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh for the base petrol and going up to Rs 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim diesel. The facelifted car gets revised styling with a new-design grille and bumper up front, tweaked light clusters, new-design alloy wheels on the top trim along with tweaks to the cabin as well.

The facelifted City gets a new top ZX trim, while the S trim now becomes the new entry-level model. The previously available entry-level E and VX(O) trims are no longer available. Interestingly, the base S trim is available with a petrol option only, while the top ZX trim – available with a petrol and diesel engine option – is not offered as a petrol manual. The SV trim now no longer offers an automatic gearbox option either.

Under the hood, the facelifted City carries forward using the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and i-DTEC diesel engines, with the former offered with a five-speed manual and CVT gearbox and the latter with a six-speed manual unit only. Honda claims that the petrol engine delivers 17.4kpl when paired with a manual gearbox and 18kpl when optioned with the CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel City is claimed to return 25.6kpl.

In terms of safety, dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounting points are offered as standard equipment across all variants.

In addition to the above safety systems, the base S trim gets (Petrol MT only)

LED daytime running lamps

Integrated audio system with USB, Bluetooth and Aux connectivity

Keyless entry

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Rear defogger

The SV trim adds in (Petrol MT, Diesel MT)

Steering-mounted controls

Auto climate control

Rear AC vents

Cruise control

Driver seat height adjust

Power folding wing mirrors

The V trim furthermore gets (Petrol MT/CVT, Diesel MT)

Fog lamps

15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

7.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system with voice command

Push-button start

Rear view camera

Auto folding wing mirrors

