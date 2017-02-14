2017 Honda City facelift launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

Changes to the facelifted City include a new top variant and added equipment; engine line-up remains unchanged.

Honda has launched the highly anticipated City facelift at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, going up to Rs 13.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted City features cosmetic updates to the exterior along with the addition of a new top variant and a revised equipment list.

Cosmetic changes to the car include a revised front fascia, new-design alloy wheels and tweaks in the cabin as well.

Now sitting atop the line-up is a new ZX trim that replaces the VX(O) trim which is now discontinued. Interestingly, this variant can be optioned only as a petrol automatic or a diesel manual. The base E trim has been discontinued, while the next-in-line S trim is now the entry-level model and is only available as a petrol manual. The facelifted City is available in five trim levels – S, SV, V, VX and ZX.

Honda has also loaded the facelifted City with a fair bit of kit with the top ZX trim featuring auto LED headlamps and fog lamps, LED light guides in the tail-lamps, rain-sensing wipers and six airbags. Equipment available on lower variants includes16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice control, and cruise control.

On the safety front, dual front airbags and ABS continue to be offered as standard on the facelifted City, though Honda has now added in Isofix child seat anchor points on the rear bench to the list of standard equipment.

Under the hood, the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines carry forward unchanged. The petrol continues to be paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, while the diesel makes do with a six-speed manual. Honda claims that the petrol engine delivers 17.4kpl when paired with a manual gearbox and 18kpl when optioned with the CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel City is claimed to return 25.6kpl.

Honda is offering a three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty on the City facelift which can be extended to five years.

The prices of the 2017 Honda City as against its rivals are as follows (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2017 Honda City vs rivals petrol prices Honda City Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Hyundai Verna S - Rs 8.49 lakh VXI(O) – Rs 7.72 lakh Active – Rs 8.27 lakh Trendline – Rs 8.20 lakh 1.4 Base – Rs 7.94 lakh SV - Rs 9.53 lakh VXI+ – Rs 8.14 lakh Ambition – Rs 9.18 lakh Comfortline – Rs 9.17 lakh 1.6 S – Rs 9.12 lakh V - Rs 9.99 lakh VXI+ AT – Rs 9.31 lakh Ambition AT – Rs 10.29 lakh Comfortline AT – Rs 10.35 lakh 1.6 S AT – Rs 9.99 lakh V CVT - Rs 11.53 lakh ZXI – Rs 8.79 lakh Style – Rs 10.35 lakh Highline – Rs 10.09 lakh 1.6 SX – Rs 9.84 lakh VX - Rs 11.64 lakh ZXI AT – Rs 9.96 lakh Style AT – Rs 11.36 lakh Highline AT – Rs 11.27 lakh 1.6 SX AT – Rs 10.65 lakh VX CVT - Rs 12.84 lakh ZXI+ – Rs 9.35 lakh --- --- 1.6 SX(O) – Rs 10.90 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 13.52 lakh ZXI+ AT – Rs 10.52 lakh --- --- ---

2017 Honda City vs rivals diesel prices Honda City Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Hyundai Verna SV - Rs 10.75 lakh VDI(O) – Rs 7.88 lakh Active – Rs 9.49 lakh Trendline – Rs 9.50 lakh 1.4 Base – Rs 9.21 lakh V - Rs 11.55 lakh VDI+ – Rs 8.30 lakh Ambition – Rs 10.40 lakh Comfortline – Rs 10.51 lakh 1.6 S – Rs 10.35 lakh VX - Rs 12.86 lakh ZDI – Rs 8.96 lakh Ambition AT – Rs 11.61 lakh Comfortline AT – Rs 11.73 lakh 1.6 S AT – Rs 11.24 lakh ZX - Rs 13.56 lakh ZDI+ - Rs 9.56 lakh Style – Rs 11.56 lakh Highline – Rs 11.48 lakh 1.6 SX – Rs 11.08 lakh --- --- Style AT – Rs 12.67 lakh Highline AT – Rs 12.65 lakh 1.6 SX(O) – Rs 12.34 lakh --- --- --- --- 1.6 SX(O) AT – Rs 13.15 lakh

