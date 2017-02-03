2017 Hero Maestro Edge details revealed

Hero's latest version of the Activa rival will get a retuned engine and new features; produce 8.1hp and 8.7Nm torque.

1
photo
2017 Hero Maestro Edge details revealed
By Siddhant Ghalla on Feb 3, 2017

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero is still trying to play catch-up to the hugely successful Activa from its erstwhile partner, Honda Motorcycles, and its latest move is the launch of the Maestro Edge for 2017. The updated scooter will get a retuned engine to meet BS-IV emission norms, and new features and colour options.

The air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine will produce marginally less power and more torque than before (8.1hp compared to 8.43hp, and 8.7Nm compared to 8.3Nm) with peak power and torque available from lower revs in a bid to improve fuel efficiency.

A new feature on the updated Maestro Edge will be the Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), a safety feature that keeps the headlight on at all times. Apart from that, Hero will retain a host of useful features such as the LED tail-lamp, mobile charging port, boot light, integrated braking, anti-theft system and external fuel filling on the two-wheeler.

The 2017 Hero Maestro Edge will be available in two new two-tone paint schemes – Sporty Matte Grey and Red, and Active Matte Grey and Blue.

Though the prices for the 2017 Maestro Edge are still unknown, the prices of the 2016 model could be good reference points – Rs 50,330 for the steel-wheeled variant and Rs 51,780 for the alloy-wheeled variant (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  hero maestro edge
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Range Rover Velar coupé-SUV to debut at Geneva
The new five-seater is aimed to rival the Porsche Macan; will slot between...
25 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 Triumph Street Triple range revealed
New Street Triple range unveiled in London; phased global release likely to...
1 hour ago   4 pictures
2017 Hero Maestro Edge details revealed
Hero's latest version of the Activa rival will get a retuned engine and new...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII produced as one-off special
Final VII is a long-wheelbase car that’s been produced for a...
3 hours ago   5 pictures
New car launches around the corner
Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming...
15 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  24%
 
Sometimes
  23%
 
Never
  52%
TOTAL VOTES: 1195

Vote now
View previous Polls »