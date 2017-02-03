2017 Hero Maestro Edge details revealed

Hero's latest version of the Activa rival will get a retuned engine and new features; produce 8.1hp and 8.7Nm torque.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero is still trying to play catch-up to the hugely successful Activa from its erstwhile partner, Honda Motorcycles, and its latest move is the launch of the Maestro Edge for 2017. The updated scooter will get a retuned engine to meet BS-IV emission norms, and new features and colour options.

The air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine will produce marginally less power and more torque than before (8.1hp compared to 8.43hp, and 8.7Nm compared to 8.3Nm) with peak power and torque available from lower revs in a bid to improve fuel efficiency.

A new feature on the updated Maestro Edge will be the Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), a safety feature that keeps the headlight on at all times. Apart from that, Hero will retain a host of useful features such as the LED tail-lamp, mobile charging port, boot light, integrated braking, anti-theft system and external fuel filling on the two-wheeler.

The 2017 Hero Maestro Edge will be available in two new two-tone paint schemes – Sporty Matte Grey and Red, and Active Matte Grey and Blue.

Though the prices for the 2017 Maestro Edge are still unknown, the prices of the 2016 model could be good reference points – Rs 50,330 for the steel-wheeled variant and Rs 51,780 for the alloy-wheeled variant (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

