2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 launched at Rs 5.86 lakh

The Street Rod 750 gets a new High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine; bookings open now.

Harley-Davidson India has launched the 2017 Street Rod 750 priced at Rs 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The muscular middleweight motorcycle has been developed to deliver an upgraded performance, handling and a more aggressive riding stance.

The Street Rod’s new High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine puts out more peak power and torque with an extended rev range. The bike makes use of new chassis geometry and gets 17-inch front and rear wheels for responsive steering. On the braking front, the Street Rod is fitted with dual 300mm front discs and ABS as standard.



Harley-Davidson dealerships in India have started accepting bookings for the bike from today, with test rides to start from April 21. The Street Rod is available in three colours: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold.



In terms of sales, Harley-Davidson India has sold a total of 3,373 units in the April 2016-February 2017 period, down 19 percent year on year. Now with the launch of the 2017 Street Rod 750, the bike maker is looking at improving these figures.

