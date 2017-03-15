2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 launched at Rs 5.86 lakh

The Street Rod 750 gets a new High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine; bookings open now.

2
photos
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 launched at Rs 5.86 lakh
Mar 15, 2017

Harley-Davidson India has launched the 2017 Street Rod 750 priced at Rs 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The muscular middleweight motorcycle has been developed to deliver an upgraded performance, handling and a more aggressive riding stance. 

The Street Rod’s new High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine puts out more peak power and torque with an extended rev range. The bike makes use of new chassis geometry and gets 17-inch front and rear wheels for responsive steering. On the braking front, the Street Rod is fitted with dual 300mm front discs and ABS as standard. 

Harley-Davidson dealerships in India have started accepting bookings for the bike from today, with test rides to start from April 21. The Street Rod is available in three colours: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold. 

In terms of sales, Harley-Davidson India has sold a total of 3,373 units in the April 2016-February 2017 period, down 19 percent year on year. Now with the launch of the 2017 Street Rod 750, the bike maker is looking at improving these figures.

More photos here

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  harleydavidson, street, rod, 750
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
India-spec new BMW 5-series: 5 things to know
The latest BMW 5-series will hit the Indian showrooms in June-July, here are...
24 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 launched at Rs 5.86 lakh
The Street Rod 750 gets a new High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine;...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
New Tata Prima race truck with 1040hp revealed
The new T1 Prima race truck is the most powerful made-in-India truck; set to...
1 hour ago   1 picture
FCA-VW partnership not out of the question: VW CEO
Following the PSA and Opel deal, Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller has...
3 hours ago   1 picture
2017 Toyota Corolla Altis to launch soon
The Corolla Altis facelift will use the current line-up of engines; features...
3 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  13%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  65%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 1563

Vote now
View previous Polls »