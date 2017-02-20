2017 Geneva Motor Show preview

Here’s a list of all the star cars set to be showcased at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.

1
photo
2017 Geneva Motor Show preview
Feb 20, 2017

The Geneva motor show is one of the largest and most prestigious auto shows in the motoring calendar, and often plays host to the debuts of the world’s finest supercars.

This year’s show is no different, and with the doors set to open on March 9 we take a look at what’s Geneva-bound this year.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari’s most powerful series production model yet – the 812 Superfast – will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show. The two-door model is essentially a significantly upgraded version of the F12berlinetta but it uses a larger, naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine and introduces a new chassis technology to the range.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Jaguar confirmed its XF Sportbrake estate at the Paris motor show with an image of the car in testing prototype guise. It’ll share engines with the standard XF for international markets, meaning a 2.0-litre diesel and 3.0-litre V6 petrol and diesel engines will make up the engine range. It’s unlikely to get an XF R Sportbrake variant to rival the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S estate, though.

Kia Picanto

Kia already unveiled the Picanto ahead of the Detroit motor show. The smallest Kia gets a fresh new look, more upmarket interior and updated technology and safety features. A sporty GT-Line trim also features, but a full-fat GT isn’t coming off the back of it.

Range Rover Velar

The Range Rover Velar will be unveiled as the most radical-looking Range Rover yet: a mid-sized SUV-coupé designed to lay down the toughest challenge yet to Porsche’s all-conquering Macan and other rivals such as the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante
Lamborghini’s lightweight Huracán variant will be at Geneva, and it’s believed to be making its appearance in both coupé and Spyder variants. The significant weight reduction should push the car’s top speed up, and its 0-100kph time down.

