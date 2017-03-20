2017 Force Gurkha launched at Rs 8.38 lakh

Refreshed Gurkha gets BS-IV compliant 85hp 2.6-litre diesel engine; other updates include revised suspension and styling tweaks.

2017 Force Gurkha launched at Rs 8.38 lakh
Mar 20, 2017

Force Motors has updated its off-roader, the Gurkha, to meet BS-IV emission norms. Available in three-door and five-door body styles badged the Xplorer and Xpedition respectively, the updated Gurkha features minor styling changes to the exterior and a revised suspension setup.

In terms of styling, the noticeable changes to the exterior are the new front and rear bumpers and a new grille up front. The SUV also comes fitted with all-terrain tyres as standard. The overall design, though, remains familiar to the previous model.

Inside, changes to the cabin include a new steering wheel design, new gear lever and new air-con controls on the centre console.

The three-door Xplorer can be optioned as either a hard top or with a fabric soft top with a choice of seating configurations ranging from a four plus driver to a seven plus driver seating arrangement. The five-door Xpedition on the other hand is available as a hard top only in ether a six or eight seater configuration, excluding the driver.

As per Force, the 2017 Gurkha is based on a new ladder-frame chassis, along with a new suspension setup. At the front, the SUV gets new independent struts with gas-charged shock absorbers and an anti-roll bar, while at the rear, it comes with a new multi-link setup that also feature gas-charged hydraulic shocks and an anti-roll bar.

The Gurkha carries on with the 86hp, 2.6-litre diesel engine with the unit now BS-IV compatible and paired with a new five-speed manual gearbox and four-wheel drive with low range and locking front and rear differentials.

The five-door Xpedition is priced at Rs 8.38 lakh while the smaller three-door Xplorer is priced at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The move to BS-IV would mean that the Gurkha will now be available across more locations though as before the model will only appeal to a small niche of customers looking for a capable off-roader.

