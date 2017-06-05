2017 BMW M5 partially revealed

New Need For Speed video game’s promotional image shows front-end styling of next-gen M5 ahead of its global reveal.

Share Tweet 381 views

The front-end of the next-generation BMW M5 has been shown in promotional material released by the Need For Speed video game franchise. The image released shows that the new M5 will get a more aggressive set of air intakes in the front bumper along with a kidney grille-mounted M5 logo.

The M5 was also previously revealed in CAD images leaked by a company employee. Full front and rear styling renderings of the car show the performance saloon's bumper treatment.

Just as the regular BMW 5-series underwent a subtle styling overhaul between this generation and the next, the new M5 appears to be fairly restrained when compared with the more extreme M4. However, more significant updates have taken place under the bonnet.

BMW wouldn't reveal how much power the new M5 would produce aside from "more than 608hp", but it's expected that 624hp will be produced, with a weight-saving of 65kg over the outgoing model, and "significantly more than the current car's 700Nm of torque," equating to a 0-100kph time of less than 3.5sec. Leaked documents recently revealed that the M5's closest rival, the Mercedes-AMG E 63, will produce 611hp and 850Nm. It's expected that the M5 will closely match these figures, using an updated version of the current car's 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The upcoming next-generation M5 will also be the first non-SUV M car available with all-wheel drive as an option. It is understood that BMW is concentrating on making the car more driveable, with more mechanical grip and improved traction thanks to the xDrive four-wheel-drive system and revised engine mapping. Three drive modes are available through the xDrive system – 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD (drives the rear wheels). More drive modes are available through the car's other drive mode settings.

A new eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox also features, as does a chain-driven clutch, which takes drive to the front axle on demand. There's also a rear differential developed from the one on the M3 and M4, with carbon clutch blades for quicker and more precise torque vectoring. The M5's suspension also gets new adaptive dampers.

BMW M's vice president of engineering, Dirk Hacker, revealed to our sister publication, Autocar UK, that the new M5 is the first M car to have "a centralised controller with the power to control every sub-system governing lateral longitudinal dynamics."

Share Tweet 381 views



What's in this issue? We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus