2017 Bajaj Pulsar range: A closer look

Pulsar range is now BS-IV compliant; rest of the changes are purely cosmetic; NS200 reintroduced.

Bajaj has updated the entire range of Pulsars for 2017. The biggest change is that all six bikes are now BS-IV compliant. The rest of the changes are purely cosmetic in nature. And there is one more important update: the NS200 has been brought back by popular demand, and will replace the AS200. Bajaj, very kindly, opened up their Chakan test track for us, to sample the six 2017 Pulsars.

Pulsar 135LS

The entry-level Pulsar has received minor tweaks, all of them aesthetic. The bike is available with newer graphics, the erstwhile split seat has been replaced by a single one, the grab rail too has been changed back from a split unit to a single unit and the visor height has been increased. All of these changes have primarily been made to suit the unique needs of the commuter-class buyer, as determined by Bajaj.

Price: Rs 60,178 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Pulsar 150

The Pulsar 150 is the only bike of the lot to receive any real mechanical changes. The bore and stroke of the engine have been changed in order to improve performance in the bottom and mid range. The Pulsar 150 now makes 1hp less power and 1Nm more torque than before, though this is not immediately apparent. Bajaj has also worked on improving the NVH levels by changing the engine's bottom end, redesigning the engine mounts and fitting a larger muffler. The suspension setup too has been revised to offer a plusher ride. The improved NVH levels and plusher ride are both evident. On the cosmetic front, it gets new graphics. The Automatic Headlamp On feature has also been included in the 2017 model.

Price: Rs 74,603 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Pulsar 180

The Pulsar 180 features two novel changes – new graphics and the addition of a rear disc brake. The latter has been done in order to match the specifications of rivals. The Pulsar 180 too gets the Automatic Headlamp On feature.

Price: Rs 79,545 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Pulsar 220F

The highest-capacity Pulsar, like its siblings, features new graphics. Other changes are limited to a new carbon black finish for the exhaust and the Automatic Headlamp On feature.

Price: Rs 91,201 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Pulsar NS200

The Pulsar NS200 was replaced by the AS200, but it is finally back by popular demand, replacing the AS200 in its turn. The 2017 NS200 features two new colour schemes, as well as new graphics. It now gets a belly pan too, which should help differentiate it from its predecessor. Bajaj has also tinkered with the exhaust to make the exhaust note more raspy and bassy. This bike also gets the Automatic Headlamp On feature.

Price: Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Pulsar RS200

The Pulsar RS200 features a few changes, limited only to two new colour schemes. We particularly like the grey and black combination. This bike also gets the Automatic Headlamp On feature.

Price: Rs 1,21,881 [non-ABS]; Rs 1,33,883 [ABS] (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Watch this space for in-depth reviews of each of the Pulsars in the coming days.

