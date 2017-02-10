2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 replaces the AS200

In a classic dramatic twist, the replaced becomes the replacer; the Pulsar AS badge, however, is not dead, and will make a comeback in the future.

1
photo
2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 replaces the AS200

Bajaj Pulsar AS200

By Siddhant Ghalla on Feb 10, 2017

Bajaj launched the Pulsar AS200 back in 2015, replacing the popular NS200 with it. Why? Simply because the two were more or less identical products, and there would be too much cannibalising. The AS200, it was presumed, would gain greater favour with customers on account of its plusher ride, half-fairing and tourer-style looks. It didn’t. One of the greatest reasons for this was the positioning. ‘AS’, you see, stands for adventure tourer, which is something that the AS200 – or the AS150 for that matter – definitely was not. If anything, it was simply an affordable sport-oriented bike, or, depending on how you see it, a premium commuter.

The NS200, we are happy to report, is back by popular demand. The naked streetfighter look is really in vogue, and the NS200 has that nailed. And now, it gets some new graphics, new colour schemes and a new belly pan to make it look that much better.

2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The 2017 NS200 has replaced the AS200 in Bajaj’s extensive Pulsar line-up. After all, you have to give the customers what they want. This, however, does not mean that the AS has been banished to the shelves of history forever. Bajaj has told us that the AS may make a comeback in the future, but this time around it will do more justice to the 'adventure' part of its name.

The reintroduction of the NS200 is a part of the 2017 Pulsar refresh. Like all the other Pulsars, the NS200 too is now BS-IV compliant.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  bajaj pulsar ns200, pulsar ns200 bsiv, bajaj pulsar as200
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Bajaj Pulsar AS200
Trending Now
Latest News
2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 replaces the AS200
In a classic dramatic twist, the replaced becomes the replacer; the Pulsar...
44 minutes ago   1 picture
Tata Tigor compact sedan to launch soon
Alongside the new Tigor, Tata is also preparing to launch the Tiago AMT in...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Upcoming new bikes for 2017
Motorcyclist enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in 2017. We take you...
14 hours ago   1 picture
New cars for 2017: Upcoming sedans
Here is an exhaustive list of all the new sedans due to be launched over the...
15 hours ago   1 picture
Aprilia SR150 Race launched at Rs 70,288
The SR150 Race features MotoGP-inspired body graphics along with an...
15 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1597

Vote now
View previous Polls »