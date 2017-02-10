2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 replaces the AS200

In a classic dramatic twist, the replaced becomes the replacer; the Pulsar AS badge, however, is not dead, and will make a comeback in the future.

Bajaj Pulsar AS200

Bajaj launched the Pulsar AS200 back in 2015, replacing the popular NS200 with it. Why? Simply because the two were more or less identical products, and there would be too much cannibalising. The AS200, it was presumed, would gain greater favour with customers on account of its plusher ride, half-fairing and tourer-style looks. It didn’t. One of the greatest reasons for this was the positioning. ‘AS’, you see, stands for adventure tourer, which is something that the AS200 – or the AS150 for that matter – definitely was not. If anything, it was simply an affordable sport-oriented bike, or, depending on how you see it, a premium commuter.

The NS200, we are happy to report, is back by popular demand. The naked streetfighter look is really in vogue, and the NS200 has that nailed. And now, it gets some new graphics, new colour schemes and a new belly pan to make it look that much better.

2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The 2017 NS200 has replaced the AS200 in Bajaj’s extensive Pulsar line-up. After all, you have to give the customers what they want. This, however, does not mean that the AS has been banished to the shelves of history forever. Bajaj has told us that the AS may make a comeback in the future, but this time around it will do more justice to the 'adventure' part of its name.

The reintroduction of the NS200 is a part of the 2017 Pulsar refresh. Like all the other Pulsars, the NS200 too is now BS-IV compliant.

