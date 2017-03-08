2017 Audi Q3 launched at Rs 34.20 lakh

Updated Q3 gets styling tweaks, an updated equipment list and more powerful diesel engine options; no manual variant.

Share Tweet views

Audi has given the Q3 a minor facelift – its second in two years – with the updated model now priced from Rs 34.20 lakh for the front-wheel drive and Rs 37.20 lakh for the 2.0-litre TDI quattro model (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). With the second facelift, the Q3 gets minor revisions to the styling while the engine line-up has been updated with more power, but it doesn't get a manual variant.

The updated Q3 is available with two powertrain options – all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. Compared to the older model's 177hp, the updated quattro model's 2.0-litre diesel now develops 184hp – a bump up in power of about 4 percent. Torque output remains unchanged though and the motor continues to be paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The front-wheel-drive Q3, however, is new in the sense that the old diesel-manual combination has been discontinued in favour of a diesel automatic. It develops 150hp and 340Nm of torque – up 10hp and 20Nm from the old manual model – from the 2.0-litre diesel engine that's also paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Audi claims fuel economy figures of 18.51kpl and 15.17kpl for the front-wheel drive and quattro versions respectively.

In terms of equipment, the Q3 now gets a panoramic sunroof as standard along with larger 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and ‘Deluxe’ dual-zone auto climate control system. The updated model also gets electrically adjustable front seats as part of the standard equipment. Other equipment on offer includes cruise control, reverse camera and a MMI navigation system.

The updated Q3 rivals the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA.

Audi also said that it plans to launch 10 new or updated models in India this year, with the updated Q3 being its third model following the Audi A4 diesel and the facelifted Audi A3 Cabriolet.

Share Tweet views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus