2017 Audi A3 facelift price, variants explained

Starting at Rs 30.5 lakh, refreshed A3 is available in two trims and with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Audi has launched the updated A3 sedan in India almost two months after the launch of its drop-top sibling, the A3 Cabriolet, in February this year. Priced from Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry model, the updated A3 gets refreshed styling bringing it in line with the larger A4, along with a new petrol engine.

As with the A4 and its Cabriolet sibling before it, the facelifted A3 gets the new downsized 150hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. As with the Cabriolet, here too it is equipped with cylinder-on-demand technology allowing the unit to shut down two of its four cylinders depending on driving conditions and thus improving fuel economy. This unit is paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel model, though, carries forward the 143hp, 2.0-litre TDI engine from the old car.

The facelifted A3 is available in two trim levels – Premium Plus and Technology. Here is a look at what you get in each trim level:

Audi A3 Premium Plus (Petrol – Rs 30.5 lakh; Diesel – Rs 32.3 lakh)

16-inch alloy wheels

Xenon headlamps

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone auto climate control

Cruise control

Front and rear parking sensors

Electric adjust driver’s seat

Audi MMI infotainment system

Seven airbags

Audi A3 Technology (Petrol – Rs 34.25 lakh; Diesel – Rs 35.8 lakh)

LED headlamps

Dynamic turn indicators (rear)

Reverse camera

MMI system with navigation

Wing mirrors with electric adjust, retract and heating function

Milano leather upholstery

Electric adjust front seats

Audi phone box

The new A3 competes with the Mercedes CLA (Rs 31.90 – 35.9 lakh), but has the advantage of offering an entry-level petrol trim car making it a bit more affordable.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

