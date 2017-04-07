2017 Audi A3 facelift price, variants explained

Starting at Rs 30.5 lakh, refreshed A3 is available in two trims and with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

1
photo
By Jaiveer Mehra on Apr 7, 2017

Audi has launched the updated A3 sedan in India almost two months after the launch of its drop-top sibling, the A3 Cabriolet, in February this year. Priced from Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry model, the updated A3 gets refreshed styling bringing it in line with the larger A4, along with a new petrol engine.

As with the A4 and its Cabriolet sibling before it, the facelifted A3 gets the new downsized 150hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. As with the Cabriolet, here too it is equipped with cylinder-on-demand technology allowing the unit to shut down two of its four cylinders depending on driving conditions and thus improving fuel economy. This unit is paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel model, though, carries forward the 143hp, 2.0-litre TDI engine from the old car.

The facelifted A3 is available in two trim levels – Premium Plus and Technology. Here is a look at what you get in each trim level:

Audi A3 Premium Plus (Petrol – Rs 30.5 lakh; Diesel – Rs 32.3 lakh)
16-inch alloy wheels
Xenon headlamps
Panoramic sunroof
Dual-zone auto climate control
Cruise control
Front and rear parking sensors
Electric adjust driver’s seat
Audi MMI infotainment system
Seven airbags

Audi A3 Technology (Petrol – Rs 34.25 lakh; Diesel – Rs 35.8 lakh)
LED headlamps
Dynamic turn indicators (rear)
Reverse camera
MMI system with navigation
Wing mirrors with electric adjust, retract and heating function
Milano leather upholstery
Electric adjust front seats
Audi phone box

The new A3 competes with the Mercedes CLA (Rs 31.90 – 35.9 lakh), but has the advantage of offering an entry-level petrol trim car making it a bit more affordable.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

