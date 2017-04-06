2017 Audi A3 facelift launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

The facelifted sedan gets a new 150hp, 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor; 2.0-litre diesel carries forward unchanged.

1
photo
2017 Audi A3 facelift launched at Rs 30.50 lakh
Apr 6, 2017

Audi has launched the facelifted A3 in India with prices starting at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 1.4-litre petrol model, while the 2.0-litre diesel variant costs Rs 32.3 lakh. The launch of the updated sedan follows almost two months after the launch of the facelifted Cabriolet in February this year.

Just like the Cabriolet, the A3 gets refreshed styling in line with the larger A4, such as new-design LED daytime running lamps, a more pronounced grille, reprofiled tail-lamps and restyled bumpers.

As before, the car offers a fair bit of kit such as two-zone climate control, a 7.0-inch screen for the MMI infotainment system, electronically adjustable front seats, a sunroof, a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charging pad in the front armrest and seven airbags. However, the A3 misses out on Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster while LED headlamps are available only as an option.

Under the hood, the refreshed A3 will use the same petrol engine as the A3 Cabriolet, with the older 1.8-litre unit replaced by the 150hp, 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor with cylinder-on-demand technology which allows the engine to run on only two cylinders, depending on driving conditions. The old model’s 143hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine is set to be carried forward unchanged.

The facelifted Audi A3 rivals the likes of the Mercedes CLA.

Read our Audi A3 facelift India review
 

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  audi a3 facelift, a3 facelift price
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
2017 Audi A3 facelift launched at Rs 30.50 lakh
The facelifted sedan gets a new 150hp, 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol...
53 minutes ago   1 picture
Refreshed 2017 Hyundai i20 prices revealed
Updated i20 gets new dual-tone colour on Asta trim and revised equipment list
1 hour ago   2 pictures
Apollo launches new motorcycle and SUV tyres
New rubber includes two tubeless options for motorcycles and one new tyre...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
All-new Hyundai Kona SUV teased
New Hyundai SUV to sit between Tucson and Creta in carmaker’s global...
5 hours ago   1 picture
Mercedes launches special edition S-class
S-class Connoisseur’s Edition comes with additional features such as...
18 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 2895

Vote now
View previous Polls »