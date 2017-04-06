2017 Audi A3 facelift launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

The facelifted sedan gets a new 150hp, 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor; 2.0-litre diesel carries forward unchanged.

Share Tweet 328 views

Audi has launched the facelifted A3 in India with prices starting at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 1.4-litre petrol model, while the 2.0-litre diesel variant costs Rs 32.3 lakh. The launch of the updated sedan follows almost two months after the launch of the facelifted Cabriolet in February this year.

Just like the Cabriolet, the A3 gets refreshed styling in line with the larger A4, such as new-design LED daytime running lamps, a more pronounced grille, reprofiled tail-lamps and restyled bumpers.

As before, the car offers a fair bit of kit such as two-zone climate control, a 7.0-inch screen for the MMI infotainment system, electronically adjustable front seats, a sunroof, a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charging pad in the front armrest and seven airbags. However, the A3 misses out on Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster while LED headlamps are available only as an option.

Under the hood, the refreshed A3 will use the same petrol engine as the A3 Cabriolet, with the older 1.8-litre unit replaced by the 150hp, 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor with cylinder-on-demand technology which allows the engine to run on only two cylinders, depending on driving conditions. The old model’s 143hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine is set to be carried forward unchanged.

The facelifted Audi A3 rivals the likes of the Mercedes CLA.

Read our Audi A3 facelift India review



Share Tweet 328 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus