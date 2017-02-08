2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet facelift launched at Rs 47.98 lakh

2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet facelift launched at Rs 47.98 lakh
By Gavin D'Souza on Feb 8, 2017

As we anticipate the launch of the facelifted Audi A3 sedan and the Audi A4 diesel later this month, the German luxury brand has surprised us with the launch of an updated version of the A3 Cabriolet, a little over two years after the original was introduced in India. This soft-top car is on sale now at Rs 47.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

There are, as with most facelifts, a number of cosmetic changes, and these allow it to resemble the new A4 sedan more closely. They include a new design for the LED daytime running lamps – a signature on every modern Audi – as well as full-LED headlamps, a more pronounced hexagonal grille and more aggressive looking bumpers. At the rear, not much has changed, aside from a slight re-profiling of the tail-lamps.

Like the earlier car, this one is pretty well equipped, with the likes of dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a 7.0-inch MMI infotainment screen, satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors with a camera and five airbags. Options include a Bang & Olufsen hi-fi sound system and a smartphone integration system. However, Audi’s high-tech Virtual Cockpit digital dial system doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

Under the hood is where the big change has been made, however. As with Audi’s controversial downsizing decision on the Audi A4 sedan, the A3 Cabriolet too has moved from a 1.8-litre TFSI petrol engine to a 1.4-litre TFSI. Power is down from 180hp to 150hp, and while those numbers might bother some enthusiasts, the torque remains unchanged at 250Nm, which should make for similar performance. The advantage, of course, is fuel economy, and with a claimed combined figure of 19.20kpl, thanks in part to 'cylinder on demand' tech that can use fewer cylinders when the engine isn't working too hard, you should be able to take your weekend sojourn a little further than before.

The Audi A3 Cabriolet is available to order right now, with the facelifted A3 sedan and diesel A4 expected to be launched before the end of the month.

Gavin D'Souza

Gavin D'Souza is the Assistant Editor of the Autocar India magazine.

