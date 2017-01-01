Autocar Price Checker: How does the 2017 Honda City stack up?

The Autocar Price Checker allows you to compare every car with its rivals, car on car and variant on variant.

Related Links
  City prices are at a large premium over the competition.  
 

City prices are at a large premium over the competition.

Image 1 of 1 		 
See more about:  2017 honda city price
comments powered by Disqus

Latest Car & Bike Photo Galleries

2017 Honda City facelift image gallery

2017 Honda City facelift image gallery

1 day ago
Refreshed Honda City gets styling tweaks inside out.
Renault Kaptur image gallery

Renault Kaptur image gallery

1 day 18 hours ago
India-bound Renault Kaptur is a stylish crossover that will sit above the...
Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet image gallery

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet image gallery

1 day 21 hours ago
Here is a first set of images of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.
New 2017 Mercedes E-class long-wheelbase photo gallery

New 2017 Mercedes E-class long-wheelbase photo gallery

5 days ago
Here's a close look at the new India-spec Mercedes E-Class long wheelbase...
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1834

Vote now
View previous Polls »