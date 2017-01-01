2017 Renault Kwid Climber image gallery

Kwid Climber with rugged-looks comes with manual as well as an AMT gearbox option.

   
 

Image 1 of 9 		 
See more about:  kwid climber photos
comments powered by Disqus

Latest Car & Bike Photo Galleries

Pininfarina H600 sedan concept image gallery

Pininfarina H600 sedan concept image gallery

1 day ago
Here is an image gallery of the Pininfarina H600 hybrid sedan revealed at...
SsangYong XAVL concept image gallery

SsangYong XAVL concept image gallery

1 day 3 hours ago
The XAVL concept previews a new seven-seat SUV to sit below the Rexton in...
2017 Suzuki Swift image gallery

2017 Suzuki Swift image gallery

1 day 22 hours ago
All-new Suzuki Swift first official pictures.
2017 Volvo XC60 image gallery

2017 Volvo XC60 image gallery

1 day 23 hours ago
New XC60 will take on the likes of the Mercedes GLC, the new Audi Q5 and the...
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  11%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  64%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  20%
TOTAL VOTES: 1177

Vote now
View previous Polls »