Waiting for the Honda Jazz facelift

Which are the cars available in our market that come with daytime running lights (DRL) and cost below Rs 10 lakh? Are DRLs compulsorily being introduced from 2017 in all cars? Is it advisable to wait for the Honda Jazz to be updated in 2017?

Sivaram, Secunderabad

AAA Compulsory daytime running light (DRL) will be applicable to new cars and not old ones that are already on the road.

The current-generation Honda Jazz has been on sale in India for just about two years, so the facelift recently launched in Japan could be still some time away for the Indian market. It is most likely to be launched at the 2018 Auto Expo, or earliest by October 2017 to cash in on the festive demand. If you can wait for six-nine months, the external upgrades are quite substantial and a new entertainment system may be on the cards as well.