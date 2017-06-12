Tips for riding during monsoons

With the start of the monsoon season across the country, we mustered up some tips to keep you riding safe in the rains.

Share Tweet 9,904 views

There's something to be said about riding in the rain. Not too many riders enjoy it, but those who do, know that riding in the wet, slippery conditions has a lot to teach us about that mystical force known as traction, going a long way in adding to our repertoire of motorcycling skills. And even for those who are not too concerned about expanding on their riding abilities, the monsoons present the perfect time to explore gorgeous locations with nature at its best in this tropical country of ours. But that doesn't mean we jump into monsoon riding without any sort of preparation, both for our bikes as well as for ourselves. So now with the rains almost upon us in full swing, here are a few tips to help you make riding in the wet just that little bit easier.

Before you ride

Even before you think of riding in the rain, you need to get some basics on your motorcycle in place.

Vehicle check-up: It's always a good idea to get a service/check-up done on your motorcycle before the monsoons start. If your bike has any mechanical issues that mildly hamper riding in the dry, they're only going to get amplified when riding in the rain.

Tyre conditions: Check the condition of your tyres. If they're near the end of their life, it's best to just replace them before the rains really kick in, even if you believe they've got a few hundred kilometres of rubber left in them. Tyre tread is designed to disperse water, so having good tread depth is critical for riding in the wet. Of course, just having good tread depth doesn't ensure good grip in the wet. If the tyres are too old, chances are that the rubber has gone hard, and these hardened tyres will end up being as bad as bald ones in the wet.

Tyre pressure: It's generally a good idea to run tyre pressures one or two psi below the manufacturer's recommendation. The increased contact patch gives slightly improved grip on wet roads. Just make sure that you don't drop the pressures too much, as that has a converse effect on grip.

Waterproofing: Get yourself some waterproof gear or some rain gear that fits over your riding gear. Your rainwear needs to be loose enough so that it doesn't hamper movement on the bike, yet snug enough that it doesn't flap about or snag on any part of the bike. This becomes especially critical on rain pants. The more comfortable you are on the bike (read: dry and warm), the easier you'll find riding in tricky conditions.

Get booted: Boots are often the most ignored part of riding in the rains. Invest in a good pair of waterproof boots. You'll find that dry feet go a long way in keeping you comfortable on the bike.

Gear-up: While you might prefer darker colours, it might be a good idea to invest in some brightly coloured rain gear as it makes you more visibly in rainy conditions.

Visibility: Generally avoid using dark or tinted visors on your helmet in the rains. Clear visors give you much better visibility in the gloomy conditions of the monsoons. Also, make sure the visor is clean and scratch-free before you start riding. Avoid using any substances like wax in the effort of making the visor hydrophobic, as this can damage the visor and hamper visibility. If you think your visor is too scratched, just replace it.

Maintenance: It's a good idea to carry a clean and dry microfibre cloth with you to clean your helmet visor if it gets wet or muddy. If it's muddy, pour some water on it to clear the mud before wiping with a cloth, as not doing so will scratch-up your visor.



What's in this issue? We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus