Sponsored feature: What did Jaguar XE not have until now?

The segment-defining Jaguar XE was missing just one thing. But now, the British carmaker has plugged the gap.

Every now and then, a game changer comes along to challenge the status quo.

It pushes the envelope and changes the rules of the game. And that's exactly what the Jaguar XE did. The British carmaker took aim at the segment stalwarts with a seductive blend of crisp design and engaging performance. The Jaguar XE enunciates 'luxury' with a very British accent.

Let’s take a closer look at why the Jaguar XE quickly became a hot favourite amongst buyers in the country.

One look and you will see that this is a very special car. The XE’s flowing contours and dynamic lines are a refinement of Jaguar’s evolving design language. It strikes a superlative balance between sharp handling and a composed ride. The XE is based on Jaguar’s Lightweight Aluminum Architecture which uses the expertise derived from the aerospace industry to deliver premium characteristics in performance and refinement, demonstrating the true sporting character of the acclaimed Jaguar F-TYPE.

The Lightweight Aluminum Architecture was born from aviation’s desire to save weight while improving safety. This is the base on which the Jaguar XE is built and structured.

The interiors have been meticulously and lovingly fabricated using the finest materials, and are layered by technology that turns complex logarithms into a user-friendly interface. What it translates to is an eight-speed automatic transmission, Jaguar Drive Control™, Torque Vectoring by Braking, All Surface Progress Control, 380W Meridian Sound System, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof and a 20.32cm (8.0-inch) touchscreen with InControl Touch Infotainment System.

But what made the Jaguar truly spectacular were the two petrol powerplants under the hood. The 177 kW (241hp) petrol is the most powerful 2.0-litre engine Jaguar has built, capable of touching 100kph in 6.8 seconds. The petrol engine also comes with a power output of 147kW (200hp).

And now, Jaguar has upped the game once again by giving the XE a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This version of Jaguar’s new generation Ingenium engine produces 132kW (179hp).

With the addition of this new diesel , Indian customers now get a choice of two fantastic engines to choose from. The petrol and diesel variants are available in three trims – Pure, Prestige and Portfolio. The prices of the Jaguar XE diesel start at PUT RUPEE SYMBOL HERE 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2.0-litre diesel XE is available for sale at all 25 authorised retail outlets in 13 major cities of India. You can also book the Jaguar XE online by visiting www.findmeacar.in



