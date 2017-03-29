Sponsored feature: Three cheers for Datsun

On Datsun’s third anniversary in India, Redigo owners share their experiences about the car.

SANJOY

New Delhi

“People stop me on the road and ask about the car. The looks and the features of this car make them think that it’s much more expensive than it actually is.”

Sanjoy is a 26-year-old graphic designer from Delhi. His Datsun Redigo Sport was just five-days old when we met him. Speaking about his new urban cross, he says, “the Datsun Redigo Sport is the best car for young people like me. I particularly like the ruby red and black combination of this car. The small touches, the dash of red against the black grille or the red accent on the wheels are fantastic.”

“Before buying the car, I spent a lot of time on the net researching the car, and promptly fell in love with the Datsun Redigo Sport the moment I saw it in the showroom. Put this next to any other car in the bracket and all eyes will automatically turn towards this car. Everything is factory fitted and I didn’t have to spend a rupee more to make it more attractive or useful. I thank Datsun for giving me such a good car at this price.”

Elaborating on his new love, he continues, “it’s certainly a fantastic car for young people like me. People stop me on the road and ask about the car. The looks and the features of this car make them think that it’s much more expensive than it actually is. Naturally, because it has things like LED daytime running lights! People find it unbelievable that I have got such a good car in this money.”

Summing up his views about the new car, “I love the Datsun Redigo Sport for its looks, performance and features. It gives me a big car feel and makes me feel special.”

ARMEEN

New Delhi

“I would recommend the Datsun Redigo if you are looking for a small hatchback with really great mileage.”

Armeen is a media professional living in a tony South Delhi neighbourhood. He already owns a car, but decided he needs a second car. He tells us why.

“Looking at the traffic in Delhi and parking issues, that are constant headaches, I wanted a small hatchback. Something that was convenient and practical. I checked out all small cars in the market but after visiting the Datsun showroom, I got stuck on the Redigo.”

What made Armeen pick the Datsun Redigo over the others? “The Redigo has got a very good ground clearance which I feel is really necessary to tackle the road conditions we find here. Moreover, though the Redigo is a hatchback, it is pretty spacious. Even the boot space is good.”

Armeen has had this car for nearly two weeks now. Clocking between 30-40 kilometres every day, he has built up a good idea about the car. He shares his impressions about the Redigo, “This car has everything I expected of it. It has good fuel economy. Even with the air conditioner on, I’m getting about 18-19kpl, which I think is pretty good. The pick-up is nice and it accelerates briskly. It runs smoothly and is extremely easy to drive in traffic. Though it’s a small car, the space is good. Even in the back there is enough room.”

The acid test. Would he recommend it to a friend? Armeen answers without a moment’s hesitation. “Definitely, I would recommend the Datsun Redigo if you are looking for a small hatchback with really great mileage. It’s a nice car. It’s nicely built. It’s perfect for city driving. So yes, I would recommend it.”



