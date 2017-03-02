Sponsored feature: One car two Autocar Awards

How Tata Tiago won the ‘Compact Car of the Year’ and the ‘Value for Money Car of the Year’ awards at Autocar Awards 2017.

The Tiago, Tata’s all-new car is the one that put the carmaker’s reinvention into high gear. It also signals Tata’s arrival into the competitive mid-size hatchback segment. So, how successful has Tata been?

If the Autocar Awards are any indication, Tata has done a sterling job with the new Tiago. It took home not one, but two trophies at the 2017 Autocar Awards. This compact car from Tata Motors didn’t win over just the jury, but also has customers excited with its design and premium cues.

Compact Car Of The Year

Here’s what Autocar had to say about the Tiago winning the ‘Compact Car of the Year’ award.

“The Tiago comes as a breath of fresh air to a segment that is crowded with safe, functional econoboxes. Designed from a clean sheet of paper, it looks great and superbly proportioned. The Tiago’s cabin, however, is the biggest surprise. It’s well designed and spacious, but what bowls you over is how well-finished it is. Tata has gone the whole hog to make the cabin look and feel more special than many premium cars. The ride and handling are good too, and it imparts a reassuring ‘big car’ feel that’s missing from the cars in this segment. Sure, performance isn’t a strong point, but that is compensated for by the overall package. This is a classic case of a company going that extra mile to redeem itself. And Tata Motors comprehensively has.”

Value-For-Money Car

The Tiago picked up the ‘Value for Money Car of the Year’ trophy too. This is what Autocar had to say.

“Ever since Tata Motors coined the phrase ‘More Car Per Car’ with the Indica more than a decade ago, the company has used the value-for-money tag to entice buyers. It’s no surprise then that the Tata Tiago is the car that gives you maximum bang for your buck. For your money, you get a richly-styled car and an even richer interior that is packed with equipment. The cabin has a genuine quality feel thanks to a high standard of plastics, which are nicely textured and have a soft touch. The seat fabrics feel upmarket and even the roof liner gets a premium knitted finish, something that even the four-times-more-expensive Innova Crysta doesn’t give you. Tata Motors has thrown all it could into the Tiago and gets this special prize for making the customer feel special.”



