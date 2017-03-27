Skoda Superb or Mercedes C-class

I am planning to buy a luxury segment car and am confused between the two.

I am planning to buy a luxury segment car and am confused between the new Skoda Superb diesel and the Mercedes C-class. Your advice would help me to zero in on one.

Sameer Jathar, Thane

AAA Both cars are quite different and belong to different segments. If you want a bit of style and the status of a badge, don’t look beyond the C-class which will give you a sense of occasion every time you drive it. It looks great and has a high-quality cabin. The trouble is that the Mercedes can’t match the Superb for cabin space and is much more expensive too. The Superb is far more practical and a more sensible choice as it offers a lot of the C-class’ luxury and features with much more legroom. The Skoda’s quality too, is top-class and performance from the all-new 2.0 litre diesel matches that of the C220 d.



