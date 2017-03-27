Skoda Superb or Mercedes C-class

I am planning to buy a luxury segment car and am confused between the two.

Skoda Superb or Mercedes C-class
Mar 27, 2017

I am planning to buy a luxury segment car and am confused between the new Skoda Superb diesel and the Mercedes C-class. Your advice would help me to zero in on one.
Sameer Jathar, Thane

AAA Both cars are quite different and belong to different segments. If you want a bit of style and the status of a badge, don’t look beyond the C-class which will give you a sense of occasion every time you drive it. It looks great and has a high-quality cabin. The trouble is that the Mercedes can’t match the Superb for cabin space and is much more expensive too. The Superb is far more practical and a more sensible choice as it offers a lot of the C-class’ luxury and features with much more legroom. The Skoda’s quality too, is top-class and performance from the all-new 2.0 litre diesel matches that of the C220 d.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  skoda superb, mercedes cclass
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus
Trending Now

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2352

Vote now
View previous Polls »