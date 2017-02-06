Motorcycle for family use

I would like to purchase a new bike to travel around with my wife and seven-year-old son. Money is not a concern, but comfort and safety is important. Please advise.

Balaji, via helpline

AAA The Honda CB Unicorn makes a good choice of motorcycle in your case. In the event you want a scooter, we suggest you check out the Honda Activa 125.



