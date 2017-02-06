Motorcycle for family use

I would like to purchase a new bike to travel around with my wife and seven-year-old son.

Motorcycle for family use
Feb 6, 2017

I would like to purchase a new bike to travel around with my wife and seven-year-old son. Money is not a concern, but comfort and safety is important. Please advise.
Balaji, via helpline

AAA The Honda CB Unicorn makes a good choice of motorcycle in your case. In the event you want a scooter, we suggest you check out the Honda Activa 125.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda unicorn, honda activa
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus
Trending Now

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  24%
 
Sometimes
  23%
 
Never
  53%
TOTAL VOTES: 1315

Vote now
View previous Polls »