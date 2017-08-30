Is your car a victim of flood damage?

We tell you how to take care of a car that was immersed in water during a flood.

A car, or any car for that matter, is held together with metal and wires. And water damage due to a car being immersed in a flooded area could wreak havoc on various parts like the engine, electrical systems and the interior. In case your car has seen its share of immersion, where the water level was more than halfway up its wheels, remember these 10 things to do to assess and take care of the damage.

1. Do not start the car:

While it is almost instinctive to turn the key (or push the start button) and see if the car still starts, the water in the engine could damage it beyond repair if attempted. It’s best to have the car towed to a mechanic to check it out.

2. Determine how deep the car was submerged:

Mud and debris in the water usually leave a waterline on the car, both inside and out. If the water level is below the bottom of the doors, your car will most probably be fine. Most insurance companies will write off a car and declare it damaged beyond economically reasonable repair if water reaches the bottom of the dashboard.

3. Start drying the interior:

If water gets inside the cabin, mould will grow quickly. Soak up all the water inside using towels or any other absorbent material and open the doors and windows. You should plan to replace anything that got wet from the carpets, floor mats and door panels to the seat padding and upholstery. These repairs may be covered by your comprehensive insurance.

4. Call your insurance company:

Flood damage is generally covered by comprehensive insurance for your vehicle so you may be covered for repairs. As the insurance company will probably be flooded with claims from all its customers, we recommend you start the process early.

5. Check the oil and the air cleaner:

If you see water droplets on the dipstick, or the oil level is higher than it was, or if the air filter has water in it, do not start the engine. Have it towed to a mechanic to have the water cleared and the fluids changed.

6. Check all fluids:

Fuel systems on late-model cars are usually sealed, but older cars may need to have their fuel systems drained. Brake, clutch, power steering and coolant reservoirs should also be checked for water contamination.

7. Check all the electrical systems:

If the engine looks okay to start, check everything electrical: headlights, turn signals, air conditioning, stereo, locking mechanism, windows and seats (if powered) and even the interior lights. If you note anything amiss, including the way the car runs or the transmission shifts, it could be a sign of electrical issues. Take the car to a mechanic and also remember that the damage may be covered by insurance.

8. Check around the wheels and tires:

Before trying to move the car, look for any debris lodged around the wheels, brakes or underbody. Remember to set the handbrake/parking brake before crawling around the wheels!

9. If in doubt, push for a total loss

A flood-damaged car can give you problems for months, or even years after the being immersed. If your car is a borderline case, consider asking your insurance company to declare the car a total loss. Replacing the car will cost money, but you may save yourself from some major (and expensive) headaches later in life.

10. Beware of flood-damaged replacements:

Many cars that are totalled due to flooding are sometimes simply cleaned up and re-sold second hand. Before buying a used car, have the title checked; words like ‘salvage’ and ‘flood damage’ are giant red flags. Get a comprehensive history check on the car; if the car has been moved from another state and re-titled (especially a state that has been subject to flooding just before the title change), the seller may be trying to hide flood damage.

