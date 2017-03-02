Installing beep indicators in a Honda Jazz

I have installed beep indicators (lock/unlock and reverse gear) in my Honda Jazz which is a socket-to-socket connection. Does it void the warranty?

I have installed beep indicators (lock/unlock and reverse gear) in my 2016 Honda Jazz which is a socket-to-socket connection from local car decors. Does it void the car’s warranty? I will be taking the Jazz to check a music system restart problem. When I get the check-up done, is there a chance of the dealer making any kind of issue about the beep installation?

Krishnapraveen M, Hyderabad

AAA Although in theory the two may be unrelated and a non-issue, dealers can do pretty much anything to wash their hands off a problem. So we suggest you temporarily have the beep indicator connection removed, get your entertainment system checked and issue resolved, and fit it back later on.



