Engine swap for a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

I’m getting poor mileage of about 5-7kpl in the city and the pick-up is not so sporty. Is there any way I can swap the engine with any of the latest engines?

I’m using a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with a 2,400cc petrol engine and a six-speed auto gearbox. I’m getting poor mileage of about 5-7kpl in the city. Also, the vehicle pick up is not so sporty. However, I like the car and the interior is also good. Is there any way I can swap my vehicle engine with any of the latest engines? If it is possible, please provide details of such service providers.

Rajasekhar P, Visakhapatnam

AAA It’s not possible to change the Outlander’s engine and if someone tells you they can, our advice is to run away from that person! The Outlander is not known for outright performance and like you said, the automatic gearbox affects mileage quite adversely.

There is no short-term solution to this, honestly, so all we’d recommend is selling the Outlander at the best price you can get and buying a new car. If you’re lucky, you should be able to get Rs 10-11 lakh for your car in the used-car market, although there might be few takers due to the same fuel efficiency issues.



