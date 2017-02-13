Engine oil for Honda Dio

Suggest an alternative to the genuine Honda engine oil for a Honda Dio.

Engine oil for Honda Dio
Feb 13, 2017

I have used genuine Honda engine oil in my Honda Dio. Now, unfortunately, the particular oil is unavailable where I reside. Could you please suggest an alternate brand of oil? Or do you suggest I source the original oil from another city?
Sushil Pandey, via helpline

AAA You can use Castrol’s Magnatec engine oil for the Honda Dio.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda dio
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus
Trending Now

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1731

Vote now
View previous Polls »