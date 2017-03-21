Choosing between the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI

Which one between the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI is best to purchase in the 150cc category?

Praveen, via email

AAA The Yamaha’s FZ-S and FZ-16 are identical motorcycles, with the only difference being the ‘S’ offering a few extra cosmetic panels. You can go ahead and purchase whichever you find better looking.



