Choosing between the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI

Which one between the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI is best to purchase?

Choosing between the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI
Mar 21, 2017

Which one between the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI is best to purchase in the 150cc category?
Praveen, via email

AAA The Yamaha’s FZ-S and FZ-16 are identical motorcycles, with the only difference being the ‘S’ offering a few extra cosmetic panels. You can go ahead and purchase whichever you find better looking.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  yamaha yamaha
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus
Trending Now

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 1969

Vote now
View previous Polls »