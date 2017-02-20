5 mistakes to avoid when using a manual gearbox

We tell you what they didn't teach you in driving school.

Learning how to operate a manual transmission is an important chapter in the textbook of driving. You might be familiar with the basics, but the driving instructor may have skipped a few important lessons, and the finer art of handling the gearbox to prevent premature wear is likely to be one of them. To keep the gearbox in good condition all you need to do is unlearn a few things you may have been doing. So, here are five things you should not do while driving a manual transmission car. Following the points will not only result in better longevity but will also save you thousands in repairs and replacements.

1 Resting your hand on the gear lever

Even though it looks comfortable, the gear lever is no place to rest your hand. A gearbox contains multiple moving parts like the selector forks and rotating collars which are often under load. Resting your hand on the lever might cause the fork that is stationary, to rub against the moving collar. This damages the fork which in turn can damage the gearbox. So, rest your hands on the steering wheel, which also happens to be safer.

2 Resting your left foot on the clutch pedal

The clutch is not a foot rest and new drivers tend to abuse it. Worried the car might stall, drivers tend to rest their foot on the clutch pedal or drive at low speeds with the clutch half engaged. This prevents the clutch's rotating parts from disengaging fully and causes them to slip. This results in a loss in fuel efficiency and also premature wear of the clutch. Replacing clutch assemblies is expensive and labour intensive, so the next time you drive, make sure you use the dead pedal to rest your left foot and release the clutch smoothly all the way, even when driving at low speeds.



