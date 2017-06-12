10 tips to boost your car’s resale value

Here's how you can get the best resale price for your car

It's time to part with your car and you obviously want a good price for it. But whosoever is buying it would also want to pay as low as possible, right? So, what's the good way to make sure you get the best price for your car?

1 Regular maintenance

Regular servicing and maintenance keeps the car running well and enhances its performance and longevity. Remember to service your car only at authorised workshops and use original spare parts for repairs and replacements. Using original parts keeps your car closer to when new and this is a huge draw during a resale.

2 Maintain a service history and documents

A complete record of all the servicing bills and logs is helpful when selling – it is proof of the car's maintenance to the buyer. If your car was running well, this will show in the low servicing requirements and will help improve your car's resale value. If you haven't kept a record of previous services, just ask your authorised service centre for the same and file them.

3 Get an extended warranty or service pack

An extended warranty is a good idea to cover you for any unforeseen expenses. If it is still valid at the time of selling your car, it will add to the value and strengthen your bargaining power.

4 Keep the car clean

A dirty car will always look like it's in a bad mechanical shape. Get your car washed regularly and clean it from the inside too. You can have it professionally detailed at a reputed local outlet as well.



