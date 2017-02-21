Letting Go

Legacy products are fine so long as they’re worth remembering, but I believe it's time Tata retires the Indica

1
photo
Letting Go
By Sergius Barretto on Feb 21, 2017

I love the Indica, I really do. Back in college I tried to get my Dad to buy one, but failed. But today it’s a product that has run its course and is now well past its prime. The Indica ushered Tata into the passenger car segment and paved the way for future passenger vehicles, but now it’s time to let go and move on.

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, recently claimed that Tata Motors suffered due to quality issues and legacy products that eroded the market share and the brand perception. Earlier, he also said that the Nano has always been a loss-making venture and it was only emotional reasons and vested interests that kept the project going. 

I don’t know about the Nano; it’s a great platform with potential for many innovative products and variants, with a badge other than ‘Nano’, of course. But he’s dead on about the legacy products hurting the brand perception.

In the past I have often discussed with the folks at Tata Motors the idea of retiring the Indica. The response has always been, “Why? It’s selling and bringing in the numbers.” True, the original Indica outsold even the Vista. I am not privy to the economics of keeping the car alive, but for every Indica sold, Tata has lost out on two or more sales of its new products.

Cars like the Vista and Zest deserved better success. The problem for them has been the brand. Right from 2010, I have played the ‘Word Association’ game to prove my point. You know how it goes: I say a word and you respond with the first word that pops into your head. Cricket – Tendulkar, hungry – food, photocopy – Xerox, and so on. Tata always got ‘Sky’ or ‘Indica’.

And there lies the problem. For most people, the image of Tata Motors is the Indica, and that’s not a very pretty image to hold on to in the present day. All through its 18-year life, the Indica has never been a quality product and it hasn’t created any desirability among private car buyers. 

Tata, of course, does realise this, which is why it isn’t on display in showrooms or even actively marketed. But people do buy the Indica and they are usually fleet operators; you do see a lot of them on our roads and sometimes even end up in one, should you hire a taxi. 

To the average private car buyer then, this is Tata Motors; it’s not modern, desirable or even relevant and so it never enters their consideration set. All too often when suggesting the Zest, I would be met with the response, “Oh the Tata one? Really? Should I look at it?”  

So, it is high time Tata put the Indica to rest and, while they are at it, the Indigo and Sumo Gold too. But there will be a resultant drop in revenue, and what would the taxi market buy? A slew of new models will easily take care of both, and after long Tata has a robust model in the pipeline and that will give them a fighting chance. Mixing the old with the new isn’t really helping and, for Tata, brand strength is an area that desperately needs a boost. It’s time Tata unshackled the burden of the old to emerge fresh, modern and desirable.

Legacy products are fine so long as they’re worth remembering.

View Comments

About the author...

Sergius Barretto

One of our new members on the editorial team Sergius has been a part of the automotive industry for 18 years, fixing, selling, training and consulting on all things automotive. Auto enthusiast by birth. Auto engineer by education. Now auto journalist by profession.

Recent blog entries by Sergius:
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
KTM Duke 250 launch on February 23
Along with the launch of the new 2017 Duke 390 and 200, KTM has a surprise...
2 hours ago   3 pictures
India-bound Lexus ES300h: What to expect
Here is what you can expect from Lexus’ first India-bound sedan, the...
2 hours ago   1 picture
SsangYong XAVL SUV concept to debut at Geneva motor show 2017
All-new SUV concept to spawn a future production sub-Rexton model to rival...
20 hours ago   3 pictures
New car launches around the corner
Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming...
22 hours ago   1 picture
Maruti Baleno RS 1.0 leaked ahead of launch
India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre,...
1 day ago   3 pictures

Latest Car Reviews

Renault Lodgy long term review, final report

Renault Lodgy long term review, final report

6 hours ago
The MPV spent a lot of time with us on the road and we aren’t thrilled...
2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

3 days ago
An update gets the A3 a sharper face and a new 1.4-litre petrol engine;...
Hyundai Creta long term review, final report

Hyundai Creta long term review, final report

4 days ago
The versatile Creta’s final report card is in, and it’s mostly As.
2017 Honda City facelift review, test drive

2017 Honda City facelift review, test drive

6 days ago
Honda's bestseller gets revised styling, more features and a new top variant...
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country review, test drive

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country review, test drive

Feb 13, 2017
We head to frigid north Sweden to sample Volvo’s rugged all-wheel...

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 2206

Vote now
View previous Polls »